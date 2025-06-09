Rabakewa eyes Oceania test after record throw

Brienna Rabakewa.

Brienna Rabakewa’s attention has already shifted beyond the Coca-Cola Games, with the upcoming Oceania Athletics Championships firmly in her sights.

The national rep is using the next two weeks to fine-tune both her mindset and performance as she prepares to line up against some of the region’s best from the 18th to 23rd.

She believes the experience she gained competing at the Australian National Championships will be key heading into that meet.

Rabakewa admits that stepping into that level of competition challenged her confidence at first, as she faced athletes she felt were ahead of her.

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However, she now sees it as a turning point that helped reset her focus and strengthen her mental approach.

With her name also included in Athletics Fiji’s preliminary long list for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Rabakewa is aware of the standard required to move forward.

“Moving forward yes that is also one of my goals even though the standards are pretty high I’m confident that I will try my best to hopefully qualify for the Commonwealth squad.”

She says while the benchmark is tough, she is determined to keep working and give herself a genuine shot at selection.

Her recent outing at the Coca-Cola Games served as another reminder of her progress.

The senior girls discus thrower successfully defended her title and improved her own record, sending the discus out to 46.88 metres to surpass the 41.00m mark she set last year.

As she looks ahead, Rabakewa is focused on building consistency and making each opportunity count as she continues her climb on the international stage.