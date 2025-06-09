FDB boosts women entrepreneurs funding

[Photo: KELERA DITAIKI]

The Fiji Development Bank has launched its 2025 National SME Awards, introducing a same-day loan disbursement initiative aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs and strengthening small business growth.

FDB Chief Executive, Filimone Waqabaca highlighted that the Bank is offering a pre-approved $1,000 unsecured loan facility for women entrepreneurs, with successful applicants able to receive funds on the same day, subject to standard credit assessment.

The initiative is expected to improve access to finance for women-led businesses and encourage greater participation in entrepreneurship.

“Through the National SME Award, we aim to highlight and celebrate businesses that are adopting new technologies, that are creating value-added products, that are innovating efficiency, improving efficiency and sustainability, and expanding into new markets. And behind every SME is a story of perseverance, of sacrifice and of determination. And these stories matter.”

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Waqabaca says the awards programme is not only about recognising business success, but also about celebrating innovation, resilience and the contribution of SMEs to national development.

This year’s theme, “Ignite, Innovate, Inspire,” reflects the Bank’s focus on encouraging businesses to adopt new technologies, improve efficiency and expand into new markets.

The awards are open to all SMEs across the country, not just FDB clients, with businesses encouraged to participate and showcase their achievements.

In addition, a market day initiative has been introduced to give small businesses an opportunity to directly engage with customers, promote their products and boost sales.

He says continued support through financing, digital inclusion and development programmes has been critical in strengthening the SME sector, with more than 90 percent of its portfolio accounts linked to MSMEs.

Waqabaca adds that a significant portion of its lending continues to target priority sectors such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and transport, contributing to job creation and economic resilience.

The 2025 National SME Awards are expected to culminate later this year, recognising outstanding businesses that are shaping Fiji’s economic future.