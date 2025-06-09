Midfield fireworks set to ignite Drua-Highlanders clash in Ba

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s experienced second five-eighth Virimi Vakatawa is set to go head-to-head with Highlanders’ powerful midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai in what shapes up to be one of the most exciting match-ups in today’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round 12 clash at 4R Stadium in Ba.

All eyes will be on the midfield battle as Vakatawa brings his wealth of international experience, composure and game awareness against the explosive and hard-running Tavatavanawai, who has been a standout for the Highlanders.

Vakatawa’s ability to read the game, create space and link effectively with his outside backs will be crucial for the Drua as they look to control the tempo and break through a Highlanders side known for its physicality.

The former French international’s defensive organisation will also be tested against Tavatavanawai, who is renowned for his direct running, strength in contact and ability to break tackles.

Article continues after advertisement

Tavatavanawai’s aggressive style and attacking flair pose a real threat, particularly if he is given space in the midfield.

His battle with Vakatawa could prove decisive in determining momentum, with both players capable of turning defence into attack in an instant.

The Drua, playing at home in front of a passionate Ba crowd, will be banking on their structured attack and flair to counter the Highlanders’ physical approach.

With conditions expected to favour fast-paced rugby, the midfield contest is likely to play a key role in shaping the outcome.

As the two Fijian talents clash on opposite sides, fans can expect a high-intensity encounter filled with skill, physicality and moments of brilliance in what promises to be a thrilling round 12 showdown.

The Drua will take on the Highlanders and 4pm this afternoon.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, in other round 12 matches played last night, the Hurricanes overcame the Crusaders 38-31, and the Western Force edged the Waratahs 20-17.