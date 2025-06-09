No whistleblower protection raises accountability concerns

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the labour law review is in its final stage, and revised laws will soon be introduced to strengthen workplace conditions across the country.

Singh emphasized this after Independent MP Rinesh Sharma raised concerns over the lack of whistleblower protection. Sharma noted that the absence of a proper policy across the civil service raises concerns about safe reporting and weakens accountability, as misconduct may go unchecked.

Sharma says that without strong protection, many workers fear retaliation and are reluctant to speak up.

“A worker should never be forced to report harassment to the very person harassing her. We need confidential channels, a dedicated harassment officer in every ministry, an independent oversight body, and the right to escalate directly to the Public Service Commission and the Human Rights Commission without fear.”

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Sharma adds that while some internal policies may exist within ministries, the absence of a unified and enforced national framework leaves gaps that undermine trust in reporting systems.

In response, Minister Agni Deo Singh says workplaces need clear rules, respectful leaders, and safe reporting systems so workers can report issues without fear.

“The Employment Relations Act 2007 provides critical protections, including provisions on non-discrimination, safeguards against sexual harassment and violence, and the promotion of equal employment opportunities and fair working conditions.”

Calls are being made for stronger whistleblower protection, saying that without safe reporting, accountability and transparency will not improve.