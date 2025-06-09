Children turn up in numbers to Just Play program

[Source: File]

More than 40 children from across the Central Division gathered this morning to take part in Fiji Football’s development program as schools break for the holidays.

The “Just Play” program is designed to teach children the fundamentals of football while encouraging active participation in the sport.

Just Play manager Filomena Liku said the turnout over the past few days has been encouraging, with an increasing number of children joining the sessions.

She added that several participants have become regular members of the program, consistently attending training activities.

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“We were really excited to see so many children come and participate. We’ve also been receiving phone calls from parents every minute, wanting their children to join the program. So its good to see there’s a lot of interest.”

Liku also said the initiative aims to grow interest in football and help nurture the next generation of players for the country.