Vatubua embraces pressure in first stint as Team Fiji swim captain

Team Fiji swimming co-captain Jonalese Vatubua.

Stepping into a leadership role for the first time is never easy, and for Team Fiji swimming co-captain Jonalese Vatubua, the challenge has been as demanding out of the pool as it is in it ahead of the Oceania Swimming Championship.

The year 13 student of St Joseph’s Secondary School is juggling national duties with the pressures of her final year in high school, maintaining a strict daily routine that leaves little room for rest.

Vatubua begins her day with training from 5am to 7am before heading to school from 7.50am to 3.30pm.

After classes, she returns to the pool for another two-hour session, and only then shifts her focus to studies late into the evening.

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“Balancing school and training has been a bit difficult, especially being my last year, but I’ve been able to handle it with a lot of support from my coaches and my parents, especially my mum.”

Now sharing the captaincy role with senior swimmer Hansel McCaig, Vatubua admits the added responsibility has brought a new level of pressure.

It is her first time leading a national team, and while she feels honoured by the trust shown in her, the expectations from the country and the swimming community have been intense.

The pressure extends across the squad, affecting both younger and more experienced swimmers, but Vatubua believes the team’s support system is helping them stay focused.

With guidance from coaches and backing from family, she continues to grow into her leadership role, learning to manage both her personal commitments and the responsibility of leading Team Fiji on the big stage.

Meanwhile, there will be a total of 161 swimmers from 18 countries and Fiji is hosting after a 10 year gap.

The games start this Friday at the Aquatic Centre in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC.