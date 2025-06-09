$51k boost for maritime families

The Government has invested more than $51,000 to support four maritime families under its boat and engine assistance programme, aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and improving sea transport in island communities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu handed over the assistance in Suva, reaffirming Government’s commitment to empowering maritime communities through sustainable economic support.

According to the Ministry, the assistance was provided under the Seafarers Entrepreneurial Assistance Programme, where Government funds two-thirds of the cost while recipients contribute the remaining one-third to promote ownership and long-term sustainability.

The beneficiaries are from Nakasaleka in Kadavu and Batiki in Lomaiviti. They received a mix of outboard engines and full boat packages to support fishing, transportation, and small-scale business activities.

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The support includes an outboard engine for Iliesa Kamunaga of Solotavui, valued at over $9,780, a complete boat and engine package for Jorama Duikoro of Tiliva, valued at more than $21,000 and outboard engines for Lepani Koroinamoce and Netani Naserukula of Yavu, Batiki, each valued at over $9,780

Bulitavu says the investment goes beyond equipment, describing it as a pathway to economic independence. He also urged recipients to properly maintain the assets and use them responsibly to improve their long-term livelihoods.

The initiative is part of Government’s broader efforts to strengthen resilience and improve access to essential services in Fiji’s maritime communities.