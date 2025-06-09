Auki Vunakece breaks 10-year record in the sub-junior girls’ long jump.

Auki Vunakece of Yat Sen Secondary School delivered a standout performance this morning, breaking a 10-year-old record to claim gold in the sub-junior girls’ long jump.

The 15-year-old leapt 5.21 metres, surpassing the previous mark of 5.08m set in 2016.

Despite injuring her left arm during the event, Vunakece said the pain was worth it for the victory.

She revealed that she had been preparing for the Coke Games since last year and dedicated her achievement to her coaches for shaping her into the athlete she is today.

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“I trained really hard for this and I’m happy I managed to get this medal. I want to dedicate my win to my coaches, because they’ve played a huge role in my preparation.”

Vunakece also acknowledged the competition was tougher than expected, but said her confidence came from the work she has put in over the past few months leading up to the games.