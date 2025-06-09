Drug enforcement must avoid profiling: FHRADC

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has warned that any enforcement strategy to combat the illicit drug crisis must be carefully designed to avoid discrimination or social profiling.

The Commission emphasized that efforts to dismantle drug networks must not lead to the stigmatization of individuals or the targeting of vulnerable groups.

This caution comes as the government considers a State of Emergency and continues joint operations between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police.

While acknowledging the grave social and health impacts of drugs, the Commission stressed that a potential SOE must remain a measure of last resort.

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Under the Constitution and international law, such extraordinary measures must be strictly time-bound, proportionate, and necessary only when existing legal frameworks are insufficient.

The Commission reaffirmed that a sustainable approach requires a balance between security and human rights, incorporating public education and rehabilitation alongside law enforcement.