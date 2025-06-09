Media must be fair to be free: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is reminding the media that with press freedom comes responsibility.

In his World Press Freedom Day, Rabuka highlighted that a free media must also be a fair media.

He states that a strong media must also be a balanced media and a trusted media must always be a responsible media.

“Incomplete reporting has no place in a democracy. Nor does reporting that amplifies misinformation, fuels division, or erodes public trust. In a time where misinformation, disinformation and malformation spread rapidly, especially across digital platforms, the role of responsible journalism has never been more critical.”

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Rabuka adds that the power to inform must never become the power to misinform.

The Prime Minister says that the government acknowledges the concerns raised by the Fijian Media Association regarding pressures on journalists, including legal processes and evolving media practices.

He says that these are important issues, and they remain committed to constructive dialogue.

According to the PM, the relationship between the Government and the media must not be defined by tension, but by mutual respect and a shared commitment to serving the public.

Because he says that ultimately, we serve the same people.

The government welcomes the progress Fiji has made.

Rabuka says the rise in the global rankings from 84th in 2023 to 24th today is not by chance. It reflects deliberate decisions by the Government to restore openness, rebuild trust, and strengthen access.

The coalition government has removed restrictive media laws, including the Media Industry Development Authority framework.

He adds that the government has also supported the sustainability of the industry with direct financial support through the public service broadcasting grants to media organisations.

There is a valid policy position that such support should primarily go to our national broadcaster, the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

However, Rabuka says it is this Government that has taken a broader approach because a strong democracy benefits from a diverse and functioning media landscape, whereas weakened media institutions cannot effectively serve the public.