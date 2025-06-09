Man charged with murder of grandfather awaiting new psychiatric report

The Suva High Court was informed that 22-year-old Charles Sundar has been showing signs of improvement and his lawyer sought more time for a further psychiatric evaluation.

Charles Laxton Sundar, who is charged with one count of murder, appeared before Judge, Justice Usaia Ratuvili yesterday.

His lawyer told the court that a new psychiatric evaluation for Sundar will be ready by next week.

State Counsel had initially told the court that his psychiatric evaluation from the St Giles Hospital had found him unfit to take a plea.

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However, the State added that the accused has since undergone further assessment and treatment, and is showing signs of improvement.

It is alleged that on the 12th of July last year at Navokadamu Settlement in Lutu, Wainibuka, Sundar struck his grandfather, causing serious injuries that later led to his death.

His plea has been deferred to a later date and the matter will be called again on the 19th of this month.