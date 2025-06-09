CID probes $150K corruption claims

Serious allegations of police corruption have triggered a formal investigation, after claims surfaced that officers shared $150,000 seized during a drug raid.

The Fiji Police Force confirms that a media representative was questioned by Criminal Investigations Department officers on April 30 as part of efforts to verify the claims, which were initially posted on social media and later deleted.

Police say the accusations were significant enough to warrant a full investigation, with the individual voluntarily assisting investigators and providing her phone for examination.

While the post has since been removed and an apology issued, authorities stress that the matter remains under active investigation.

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The development has also raised concerns about media freedom, with some questioning the intent behind the interview. However, Police maintain the move was strictly part of evidence-gathering and not an attempt to suppress journalists.

Officials warn that unverified claims can undermine public trust, especially at a time when efforts are underway to strengthen accountability within the force.

The investigation is ongoing, with Police urging the public to act responsibly when sharing information.