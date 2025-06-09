Zamzam restaurant blaze linked to gas line work

[Photo: FILE]

Preliminary information into the fire at Zamzam Restaurant in Samabula yesterday suggests the fire may have started while a technician was repairing a gas line valve, says the National Fire Authority.

According to the NFA, when fire crews arrived at the restaurant, they found a 180kg blue gas cylinder on fire.

Five individuals, including two females and three males, were attended to by NFA paramedics and transported to the hospital for further medical assessment.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane described the incident as a serious reminder of the dangers associated with liquefied petroleum gas when safety procedures are not strictly followed.

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While gas-related fires may not be the leading cause of fires in Fiji, they are among the most dangerous and destructive when they occur. Incidents like this are deeply concerning because they often escalate quickly and put multiple lives at risk.

Sowane stresses that although electrical faults, unattended cooking, and arson remain the top causes of fires, gas-related incidents continue to pose a significant threat, particularly in kitchens where gas may accumulate unnoticed.

He says that in 2025 alone, Fiji recorded 186 property fires, and while most were linked to electrical issues, gas-related fires have frequently been associated with cooking activities or faulty equipment such as worn-out hoses, regulators, and valves.

Sowane adds that historical incidents further highlight the severity of such risks.

These include the 2020 Suva Flea Market fire, believed to have been caused by a leaking gas valve, and a 2022 Vatuwaqa house fire where a suspected gas leak ignited while a stove was being lit, resulting in the complete destruction of the property.

The NFA is urging business operators and members of the public to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to fire safety practices.

The NFA continues to conduct inspections and enforce compliance to ensure fire safety standards are upheld across the country.