Naiyaca campus expands to boost rural education access

The Fiji National University’s Naiyaca Campus is steadily taking shape, with students now settling into newly established temporary learning spaces to ensure teaching continues without disruption.

The move into temporary classrooms has allowed learning to proceed smoothly, while additional facilities including a Foundation Hub and student support centre are expected to open soon to further strengthen student services.

FNU Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the progress reflects the university’s commitment to keeping education accessible and uninterrupted, even as development continues.

She adds the temporary facilities represent a broader effort to expand opportunities and bring quality education closer to communities in Vualiku, especially in rural and maritime areas.

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Looking ahead, the university is preparing for the groundbreaking of permanent campus infrastructure, scheduled for the end of August, marking a key milestone in long-term development plans.

Nabobo-Baba says the expansion brings renewed hope for surrounding communities, with the campus expected to create more opportunities for young people and future generations.

The Naiyaca Campus development is also part of the wider Vualiku Project, which aims to strengthen infrastructure and services in Vanua Levu and support long-term national development.