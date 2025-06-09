Burese breaks senior boys high jump record

A twenty-three-year-old record fell this afternoon during the Coca-Cola Games after Peter Burese of Sacred Heart College cleared the high jump bar at 2.10 meters for the senior boys final.

The record, 2.09m, was set in 2003 by Antonio Rahiman of Marist Brothers High School.

Burese says the result today is a testament of the endless hours he has spent trying to perfect his technique.

He adds that there was a lot of tough competition, but the constant shouts of reassurance from family members on the sidelines gave him the motivation he needed.

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“My family have been really supportive, just hearing them shouting and cheering for me from the sidelines gave me enough motivation for me to give my best.”

He says he had already been working towards breaking the record, but adds that he couldn’t have done it if it weren’t for the guidance of his coaches.