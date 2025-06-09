One game at a time for Drua: Dolokoto

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are zeroing in on a crucial stretch of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, with hooker Mesu Dolokoto stressing the importance of staying grounded as the race for a top-six finish heats up.

After a strong run of form, the Drua are on a bye this week before returning to a key home clash against the Waratahs in Suva next week, a match Dolokoto says carries extra meaning for the playing group.

“We are having our week off this week, and we’ll take one game as it comes. First up is Waratahs next week here in Suva. I know most of the boys are from Suva, so this is the only home game in Suva. So I know most of the boys will be up for it and give Suva one good game. Knowing full well it’s the only game we’ll have here. And we’ll take after the Waratahs; we’ll have the Force and we’ll have the Reds after. One game at a time right now.”

With finals contention within reach, Dolokoto says the focus inside camp remains firmly on discipline and process rather than ladder positions.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know we’re in a really good position to make the top six. But we won’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ll take next week as it comes, and then after that we’ll worry about the other games.”

The bye has also offered a chance for players to recharge after a demanding block of matches, with the squad taking time to reset mentally and physically.

“The boys are excited. We really had a good few weeks coming into Mbale last week. We topped a good period of games, ending it on a high with the Highlanders in Ba. The boys talked about having a week off, enjoying time with family. Some of the boys are here in Suva; most of our families are here. Once we come back next week, we’ll prep for the Waratahs, get back to business, and try to get to the top six.”

The Drua are set to face the NSW Waratahs next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports at 4.35 pm.