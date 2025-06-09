$12.5m coastal project must deliver says Dr. Michael

A $12.5 million coastal adaptation project must deliver real, on-the-ground results, says Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr. Sivendra Michael.

Speaking at the project’s inception workshop in Suva, Dr Michael stressed that plans must be practical, achievable, and focused on protecting vulnerable communities.

The five-year initiative will support the rollout of nature-based seawalls across 14 coastal communities, all of them Indigenous iTaukei villages facing growing threats from climate change.

Dr Michael urged stakeholders to provide honest, realistic input, particularly those working directly with affected communities, to ensure solutions are effective where they matter most.

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The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, with the Pacific Community as the implementing partner.

He also called for stronger coordination and accountability, stressing that climate initiatives must be nationally driven and aligned with Fiji’s development priorities.