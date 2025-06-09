Kamikamica urges FNPF to tackle housing gap

Member of Parliament Manoa Kamikamica has urged the Fiji National Provident Fund to tackle Fiji’s growing housing shortage, warning that thousands of families lack affordable homes despite the sector’s economic potential.

Speaking in Parliament, Kamikamica highlighted a nationwide shortfall of 7,000 houses, describing it as both a social challenge and an untapped economic driver.

He added that if each affordable home is valued at $200,000, the housing gap represents between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in potential activity.

“That opportunity is sitting right underneath our noses,” he said.

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Kamikamica pointed out that while most employed Fijians are FNPF members, the fund has yet to fully engage with the Housing Authority of Fiji to unlock large-scale developments.

He is calling for urgent collaboration between the FNPF, government, and private sector to fast-track solutions.

He revealed he has already begun discussions with the Minister for Housing to explore stronger partnerships and successful private sector models.

While acknowledging that affordable housing has been widely discussed for years, Kamikamica emphasized that it is time for decisive action.

He also endorsed the parliamentary committee’s report and its recommendations as a vital step toward addressing the issue.