Support services target youth drug risks

As concerns over drug use and related health risks continue to rise across the country, an organisation supporting vulnerable children, veterans, and athletes used the Coca-Cola Games platform to raise awareness on mental health and emotional well-being.

Hope Counselling Pte Ltd was present at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva throughout the three-day event, engaging with young people and promoting the importance of seeking support, particularly during high-pressure environments.

The initiative aligns with increased efforts by government and law enforcement agencies to educate youth on the dangers of substance abuse, with a focus on prevention and community-based support.

Established in 2022, organisation Director Suliasi Dauniyasawa says its presence at the Games was aimed at addressing growing social concerns affecting young people in Fiji.

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“This is done in partnership with the Ministry of Education, in our effort to combating social issues affecting Fijians today like the drugs, that’s involving the youths of this country.”

Dauniyasawa says the team focused on ensuring that young people are aware of the support systems available, particularly for those facing addiction or neglect.

“That’s what we want them to know; we want them to see that they’re still being cared for. There were youths who just worked passed but alot of kids made a stop at our tent and spoke to our staff on where and how they could access help.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua has reaffirmed increased police presence across the country, particularly during major events, to monitor suspicious activities.

“They’ve spoken well about their concept of operations not only for the games but extending beyond the games that includes the city and places where students would be seen or use to visit.”

With heightened security measures in place, officials are continuing to urge the public, especially young people, to refrain from engaging in illegal activities.