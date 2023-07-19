USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness

The decision to halt the FICAC investigation into the University of the South Pacific came from the USP Council.

This was revealed by the FICAC Manager of Investigations for the Central Division, Kuliniasi Saumi, who is the second State witness in the Voreqe Bainimarama and Sitiveni Qiliho trial.

Saumi, who was the FICAC investigator in charge of investigations into USP, told the court that the FICAC Commissioner told them that the decision came from the USP Council that they would engage BDO.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the university in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

Meanwhile, the trial continues at the Suva Magistrates Court today.