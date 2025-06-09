Fijiana 7s target defensive lift ahead of Dubai opener

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s departed for Dubai this morning with a clear focus on strengthening their defensive systems ahead of next weekend’s opening leg of the 2025–26 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Head coach Richard Walker says last season’s campaign highlighted key areas that required immediate improvement, particularly in organisation and decision-making without the ball.

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing we learned from last year is to really focus on our defense.”

Article continues after advertisement

He added that while Fiji’s natural attacking instincts remain a major advantage, the team must improve how they respond under pressure.

“We know that Fijians are just naturally gifted attackers, so you know there’s not really much that we need to teach them on that side.”

The coach noted the team has been working on clarity, structure and support play when momentum shifts during matches.

The Dubai 7s will be held from the 29th to the 30th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.