Nareki eager to play in Ba

Highlanders winger Jona Nareki is relishing the opportunity to face the Fijian Drua in Ba tomorrow in their Round 12 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Hailing from Vaturova on Vanua Levu, Nareki says he is excited to be back on home soil and is calling on fans to turn out in numbers to support what promises to be an entertaining encounter.

He added that after watching the Drua’s recent clash against the Brumbies in Ba, he is anticipating a fierce and physical contest.

The 27-year-old recently reached a significant milestone, earning his 50th cap for the Highlanders in February.

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“Really happy to be back home and I am very excited to play here in Ba. We know the Drua are dangerous at home, so we are expecting a tough game.”

While he is well aware of the threat the Drua pose on home turf, Nareki is confident his side is prepared to match the hosts and gie them a strong challenge.