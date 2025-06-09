Police defend funeral operations, reject intimidation claims

[File Photo]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe and Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua have responded to concerns raised by those attending the funeral of the late Jone Vakarisi on Ovalau Island.

FBC News had received reports from sources claiming that police set up checkpoints in Natovi and on Ovalau, where individuals travelling to the funeral were allegedly stopped and asked to present identification. It was further alleged that officers took photographs of IDs and driver’s licences, with some also claiming that searches were conducted.

ACP Operations Vusonilawe says the actions taken were proactive measures and part of ongoing surge operations, noting the large number of people expected to attend the funeral.

He says while police respect the concerns raised by the family, the role of law enforcement is to ensure the safety and security of the wider community, adding that there was an incident in recent days that resulted in an individual now facing assault charges before the court.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that surge operations are being conducted across Fiji and that the conduct of police officers is in line with the current operational posture enforced by members of the security forces.

Meanwhile, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the operational landscape has changed and has rejected the claims of intimidation.

“The operational situation has changed. We have heard about the intentions, and operations have intensified. The Police are reviewing their concept of operations and are acting accordingly, with various ways of ensuring effective operations.”

Vakarisi is being laid to rest in Lovoni Village on Ovalau Island. He died in military custody last month.

Under Fiji’s law, including the Police Act 1965 and the Land Transport Act, police are empowered to maintain public order, regulate traffic, and stop vehicles at checkpoints in the interest of public safety.