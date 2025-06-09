Workplace safety strategy shifts to prevention

Fiji is changing its approach to workplace safety, moving away from strict enforcement and penalties toward prevention through training, awareness, and education.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the new strategy focuses on empowering both employers and workers with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent accidents before they happen.

He says education and awareness are the most sustainable ways to improve occupational health and safety, particularly for small and medium enterprises, which often face higher risks due to limited resources.

As part of this shift, the Ministry has expanded training and outreach programs, aiming to build a stronger safety culture across workplaces nationwide.

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“We have introduced two online business platform inspection systems, which support starting a business online, as well as general workplace inspections and audits for new and ongoing businesses.”

Singh says high-risk workplaces will be checked every year, while low-risk ones will be inspected every three years to ensure resources are used more effectively.

He maintains that this balanced strategy, combining prevention, education, and targeted enforcement, will lead to safer workplaces, fewer accidents, and stronger long-term productivity across the economy.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate says the tracking system is important as it helps monitor accidents and shows a decline in key indicators like lost work time.

“But at the end of the day, we know that MSMEs are where many accidents go unreported. So do we have a tracking system that is actually showing a decline in key indicators, for instance, lost time due to accidents?”

Officials say the approach ensures that the most dangerous workplaces receive closer scrutiny, while also reducing unnecessary pressure on low-risk businesses.