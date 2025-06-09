Electricity price hike delayed to ease cost pressure

[File Photo]

Fijian households and businesses struggling with rising living costs have been given temporary relief after the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission moved to delay a proposed electricity tariff increase.

The regulator has deferred the tariff review until July 31, 2026, keeping current electricity rates unchanged as global fuel prices remain volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The decision comes amid mounting pressure on consumers, with many already facing higher costs linked to global instability and fuel price fluctuations.

FCCC says the move follows careful consideration of a fuel surcharge application by Energy Fiji Limited, as well as broader economic impacts on households and businesses.

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Officials say the delay will allow more time to fully assess the proposal and ensure any future decision strikes a balance between maintaining a reliable energy sector and protecting consumers from further financial strain.

The Commission stresses that the deferment reflects its commitment to fairness, transparency, and consumer protection, noting that any pricing decision must be based on evidence and long-term national interest.

FCCC has assured the public that consultations will continue, with consumer concerns remaining central as it reviews the potential impact of electricity cost increases.