Dry season limits Cikobia students to one glass of water

Water scarcity on Cikobia Island in Macuata can force schools to ration water, with students receiving only one glass per day in school when dry conditions hit.

Cikobia District School teacher Teresia Mama says the situation occurs when the school activates its emergency response plan during prolonged dry periods.

She says water is a precious resource on the island, where communities rely mainly on rainwater harvesting and limited underground sources both of which can run dry, as experienced in 2023.

“At the school, students are given only one glass of water a day. If they are still thirsty, they have to bring water from home because the school cannot provide more. That is the reality here during the dry season.”

Mama adds that while the school has installed several water tanks for storage and backup, these can still run dry when rainfall is low and students are always urged to bring water from home during such time as the school is also impacted.

Meanwhile, the people of Cikobia continue to call for improved water infrastructure and long-term solutions to better prepare for future dry seasons.