FBOA urges urgent fuel surcharge approval

[File Photo]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has requested urgent consideration of a 33.44 percent fuel surcharge in response to the significant fuel price increase for May 2026.

FBOA President Nisar Ali Shah says the latest fuel price adjustment has placed heavy financial pressure on bus operators across the country, with fuel being one of the highest operational costs.

The Association warns that failure to approve a timely adjustment could affect public transport services nationwide, with thousands of commuters relying on buses daily.

“The scale of the increase is unprecedented in recent times and is no longer sustainable for operators to absorb. Without immediate intervention, the industry will face serious challenges in maintaining reliable services, meeting operational costs, and ensuring the safety and upkeep of bus fleets.”

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FBOA says the proposed 33.44 percent surcharge is necessary to offset rising costs and ensure the industry’s continued viability.

Given the urgency, the Association is calling for priority consideration of its request to avoid any disruption to services.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with authorities to ensure fair and transparent measures that balance the needs of both operators and the travelling public.