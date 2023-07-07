Yasawa ready to take on Nadi

Yasawa's Moave Qiolevu [left] with Nadi's Ilisoni Yalala

Yasawa has set a goal of maintaining its place in the Skipper Cup this season.

The side after being promoted to the top tier in 2019, faced relegation is 2020 and is now back after three years.

Centre Moave Qiolevu says they have a good mixture of young and experienced for this season.

Their opening match is against defending champions Nadi, and Qiolevu says they anticipate a tough battle.

“We expect Nadi to come out firing, they have more experienced players but we are up for the challenge. We want to remain in the top division this year.”

The two teams will battle at Prince Charles Park tomorrow at 3pm and you can also catch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

In other matches, Suva takes on Nadroga at Bidesi Park, Tailevu meets Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and FMF Macuata to host Ram Sami Naitasiri at Subrail Park.