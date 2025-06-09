Shared Girmit history key to social cohesion: Lal

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Shalen Lal says the legacy of the Girmit generation continues to play a crucial role in strengthening unity and social cohesion in Fiji’s diverse society.

Speaking ahead of this year’s Girmit commemorations, Lal stresses that shared history, particularly the experiences of the Girmitiyas, can help foster greater respect, understanding, and harmony among Fiji’s many ethnic communities.

Lal says preserving and sharing Girmit stories is not only about remembering the past, but also about building a more inclusive future.

In our multi-ethnic society, these stories teach future generations the importance of respect, harmony, and shared progress.

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Lal adds that the hardships endured by the Girmitiyas serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of resilience and cooperation.

When you look at the amount of sacrifice they did, and when we compare ours, it gives us more strength to persevere and to endure whatever obstacles are there and move forward.

Permanent Secretary Dr Vinesh Kumar echoed similar sentiments.

I think that era, there are two sides to the coin. One of the sides is the negative side, you know, the perseverance t, the hardships that was there. But again, if you look at what Fiji is now, how our policy is saved, how our rules, regulations, and again, how we do business, is shaped up through that era.

Both officials say connecting younger generations with this shared past is key to fostering national identity and ensuring Fiji continues to move forward as a united and inclusive society.