Yellowstone actress sues James Cameron over Avatar likeness use

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Q’orianka Kilcher is seeking damages after the “Titanic” filmmaker said that he used “her lower face” in a sketch of Zoe Saldaña’s character Neytiri.

A Yellowstone actress is suing James Cameron and the companies behind the Avatar movies for allegedly using her likeness in the sci-fi franchise without her permission.

Q’orianka Kilcher, the Indigenous actress who played Angela Blue Thunder on Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western series, filed a lawsuit against Cameron and several companies involved with the Avatar franchise, including 20th Century Studios, its parent company Disney, and VFX juggernauts Industrial Light & Magic and Weta Digital.

Kilcher claims that Cameron intentionally used her likeness — specifically a photo of herself as a teenager from Terrence Malick’s 2005 historical drama The New World — as the basis for the design of Neytiri, the alien character portrayed by Zoe Saldaña in performance capture in the Avatar trilogy.

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The actress claims that she did not give her consent for her likeness to be used in any capacity, and alleges that Cameron later gave her a note that said, “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.”

The actress is accusing the defendants of common law misappropriation of likeness, violating her statutory right of publicity, false light invasion of privacy, intrusion upon seclusion, public disclosure of private facts, defamation, negligence, unauthorized digital replica in explicit context, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and negligent misrepresentation.

Representatives for Cameron, Disney, 20th Century Studios, ILM, and Weta did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Cameron publicly acknowledged Kilcher’s inspiration for Neytiri in a 2024 video interview with Konbini while promoting an art exhibition dedicated to his work at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris.

“The source for this was a photograph that was in the L.A. Times as part of the promotion for The New World,” the Titanic filmmaker said in the video while showing off an early sketch of Neytiri.

“There’s a young actress named Q’Orianka Kilcher who played Pocahontas in The New World. So this is actually her lower face. She has a very interesting face.”

He continued, “I wound up meeting her years later, and I gave her a signed print of this. This is actually the original. I gave her a signed print of it, which she has up over her fireplace.

Not that she was the inspiration for the character, but I just wanted to show how a specific person’s look could come through in the character.”

“When I received Cameron’s sketch, I believed it was a personal gesture, at most a loose inspiration tied to casting and my activism,” Kilcher said in a statement via a press release from her attorneys.

“Millions of people opened their hearts to Avatar because they believed in its message and I was one of them. I never imagined that someone I trusted would systematically use my face as part of an elaborate design process and integrate it into a production pipeline without my knowledge or consent. That crosses a major line. This act is deeply wrong.”

“What Cameron did was not inspiration, it was extraction,” the actress’ attorney Arnold P. Peter added.

“He took the unique biometric facial features of a 14-year-old Indigenous girl, ran them through an industrial production process, and generated billions of dollars in profit without ever once asking her permission. That is not filmmaking. That is theft.”

“It is deeply disturbing to learn that my face, as a 14-year-old girl, was taken and used without my knowledge or consent to help create a commercial asset that has generated enormous value for Disney and Cameron,” Kilcher said.

Kilcher’s complaint, which has been reviewed by EW, alleges that Cameron began using the actress’ likeness by “rendering an early facial sketch of Neytiri directly from a specific photograph of Kilcher,” and that subsequently “that production sketch was circulated within the art department for character design purposes.”

It also alleges that Cameron was “explicitly instructing them to carry Q’orianka’s features forward as a source input and base model in all subsequent stages of Neytiri’s design.”

In addition, Kilcher’s attorneys claim that her agent at the time attempted to get the actress “in the door to read for Avatar,” but she never had the opportunity because “the casting office refused to even give [her] an audition.”

The actress denies that she was “busy shooting another movie” (as Cameron’s alleged note suggested) during the production of Avatar and claims that she could have participated in the film if she had been invited.