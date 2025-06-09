Four police officers charged over alleged assault during drug raid

Four Fiji Police officers will appear before the Suva Magistrates Court on Friday over serious allegations of assault during a drug raid in Wailea Settlement, raising fresh concerns over police conduct and accountability.

The officers are accused of assaulting a victim during an operation carried out in March last year.

The case was formally lodged by the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission on behalf of the alleged victim.

Following legal consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, each officer has now been charged with one count of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm under the Crimes Act 2009.

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The Fiji Police Force says the matter underwent a full investigation before charges were laid, stressing that all allegations involving police officers are treated seriously and subjected to independent legal scrutiny.

Police say investigation files involving officers accused of criminal conduct are referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure transparency, maintain public confidence, and avoid any claims of collusion or interference in the justice process.

The case is expected to place further spotlight on police accountability and the handling of complaints involving the use of force during law enforcement operations.