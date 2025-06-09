Regional education reform strengthened through teacher support

In efforts to strengthen education systems across the Pacific, Fiji has aligned financial framework with classroom realities and teacher resourcing improvement.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says that financing must go beyond policy and reflect the practical needs of schools and teachers.

Radrodro also highlighted progress made through three education finance policy academies over the past two years, resulting in timely costed school plans, stronger data-driven decisions, and on-time national budget submissions.

He acknowledged the ongoing gaps between policy, financial planning, and school-level implementation, which continue to affect the impact of education investments.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says from the ASPIRE initiative showed that while teachers remain committed, stronger support systems were needed.

In response, the PICTURE initiative on early childhood and primary education expanded access to culturally relevant learning materials.

Radrodro adds through regional cooperation Pacific countries are addressing shared challenges such as teacher mobility and limited fiscal capacity.