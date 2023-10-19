Raiwalui applauded for exceptional rugby leadership

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui

The Fiji Rugby Union thanks Simon Raiwalui, the head coach of the Flying Fijians, for his excellent work in building a strong team and effective management for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Interim Chair Peter Mazey praises Raiwalui for creating a budget that fairly pays the players and coaching staff.

“When the trustees came on board, no funding had been approved for them at that time so we were very happy that we were able to put together and thanks to Simon for doing that, putting it together a good budget that rewarded the men and brought in the best management team that he could.”

Article continues after advertisement



Interim Chair Peter Mazey

Mazey emphasizes that all decisions about managing the team were made by Raiwalui alone.

He also says that the results of Raiwalui’s decisions have been very impressive.

Our Flying Fijians will be coming back to the country tonight.