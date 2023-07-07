Ra ready for Vanua Championship

The Ra Provincial team is ready to take on Ba in the Vodafone Vanua Championship this weekend.

Knowing that there will be challenges, Ra is not taking the competition lightly.

Team manager Josaia Niudamu says they will treat every game as a final.

“It’s not easy, it’s just a one-round match. We are not taking it lightly, we are taking it seriously and time will tell once we meet Ba”

Niudamu says the team has been preparing for the competition for the past three weeks.

He has also challenged Ba to prepare for the showdown.

Niudamu urges fans to come out in numbers and support their provincial teams.

Ra will take on Ba at 1 pm on Saturday at Ba Market Ground.