Police rugby confident and calm ahead of tomorrow’s clash

Police Rugby Manager Wate Vocevoce says his side is ready to embrace the pressure, the history and the Northern heat as they gear up for tomorrow’s highly anticipated Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash against Army at Subrail Park in Labasa.

With just hours remaining before kickoff, Vocevoce revealed that Police have ticked every box in their preparation, completing their main training block in camp earlier this week and polishing their structures upon arrival in Labasa on Sunday.

He says preparations have been progressing well and the team is looking forward to a historic match tomorrow.

“We have done all our work in camp, and this week has just been about touching up our set-piece and backline combinations. I can say the boys are ready for tomorrow.”

Vocevoce also acknowledged the deep familiarity between the two forces, noting that many of the players have competed together throughout club competitions and the Skipper Cup season.

“We have huge respect for the Army team. Most of these players know each other’s strengths and weaknesses from playing together, so nothing will come as a surprise in terms of physicality or intent. They have even brought in coaches from FRU, which shows how badly they want to win. So we have prepared ourselves accordingly.”

Tomorrow’s clash will mark a historic milestone as the Sukuna Bowl is played in the Northern Division for the first time.

Vocevoce says he is looking forward to Labasa turning red hot with passion.

“I acknowledge the Turaga na Tui Macuata for bringing the tournament to Labasa. This will be exciting for the people of the North. In past years they only watched it on TV or listened on radio. Now the game is finally coming to them, and we are expecting a huge crowd.”

He is calling on fans to fill Subrail Park and lift the atmosphere in a match that promises ferocious collisions and emotional stakes.

Police and Army kick off their storied rivalry once again tomorrow, this time on new ground but with the same pride, tradition and intensity that define the Sukuna Bowl.

The women’s match kicks off at 11am before the men run out at 3pm.

