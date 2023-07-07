Jamie Joseph to leave Japan after RWC

Jamie Joseph [Source: Planet Rugby]

Former All Black Jamie Joseph will step down as Japan head coach after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The 53-year-old from New Zealand took over in 2016 and extended his contract three years later.

This is after he led the ‘Brave Blossoms’ to the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals for the first time on home soil.

Speaking to Kyodo News Agency, Joseph says his time in Japan was good and it is time to leave adding that it will be good for his family.

Joseph was one of the candidates to become All Blacks head coach but lost out to Scott Robertson.

He also coached the Highlanders for six seasons, guiding them to their sole Super Rugby title in 2015.

Meanwhile, Japan XV is set to play the All Blacks XV tomorrow at 8pm.

You can watch this live and exclusive on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

[Source: tvnz sport]