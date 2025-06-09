New Zealand begins discussion with Australia, Britain on replacing frigates

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand has begun discussions with Australia and Britain over replacing its ageing Anzac-class ​frigates, with advice on a preferred path ‌expected to go to government by the end of 2027, Defence Minister Chris Penk said on Thursday.

The government ​is considering the Japanese Mogami-class frigate, which ​Australia has chosen, and Britain’s Type 31 frigate ⁠as part of a business case for ​replacing HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, ​commissioned in 1997 and 1999, respectively.

Working with partners would help ensure interoperability and potential efficiencies, Penk said in a ​statement.

The work is part of New Zealand’s ​2025 Defence Capability Plan, under which the government has committed ‌to ⁠significantly lift defence spending and replace ageing equipment after what it has described as years of systemic underspend.

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The plan includes maritime fleet renewal as Wellington ​seeks to ​strengthen its ⁠ability to protect sea lanes, support Pacific security and respond to disasters.

Penk ​said most of the navy’s fleet would ​reach ⁠the end of its design life by the mid-2030s, including the two Anzac frigates, which provide New ⁠Zealand’s ​main maritime combat capability.

Replacement of ​the frigates is listed as an indicative investment for 2029-2039.