Flying Fijians bonus won't come from  government: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians that they’ll have a bonus based on their performance at the Rugby World Cup in France.

However, Rabuka says the funds will not be provided by the government.

Rabuka visited the team at their camp in Welagi village, Taveuni yesterday and says they should play their hearts out and forget about the situation that the Fiji Rugby Union is in.

“There is a bonus also, it will not come from government but it is a very demanding bonus, that will come to you at the end of the tournament.”

Rabuka adds the bonus will come from one of Fiji’s friends.

“I can get it from one of the friendly nations or union to give you an award appropriate for what I anticipate to be your performance in the World Cup.”

The PM says his visit wasn’t part of the plan, however, he adds it wouldn’t be right to stop over at the team camp in Welagi.

With the ongoing struggles at Rugby House, Rabuka is pleading with the team to keep on pushing forward as a team.

PM Rabuka was in Taveuni to attend the funeral of a former government minister, the Turaga Na Tui Wei, Ratu Talemo Ratakele of Naselesele village.