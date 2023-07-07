Javier Baez leads hit parade as Tigers pound A’s

[Source: Reuters]

Javier Baez reached base four times, scored two runs and drove in two more, four pitchers combined on a shutout, and the host Detroit Tigers thumped the Oakland Athletics 9-0.

Jake Marisnick doubled and homered for the Tigers, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series. Kerry Carpenter added two hits and an RBI as every starter in the Tigers’ lineup had at least one hit.

Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen, the team’s All-Star representative, tossed five innings. He gave up three hits and struck out four.

Lorenzen (3-6) collected his first victory since May 16. He was 0-4 with four no-decisions in his last eight starts.

Tyler Holton didn’t give up a hit in two innings of relief. Brendan White and Chasen Shreve finished off the shutout by getting three outs apiece.

Oakland starter Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning. Spencer Torkelson drew a one-out walk and Andy Ibanez ripped a double to put runners in scoring position. With two outs, Baez slapped a single to center to drive in both runners