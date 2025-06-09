Fiji sides back in action as MSG semi-finals start today

[Photo Credit: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2025 - PNG]

The MSG Prime Ministers Cup semi-finals get underway today, with a full schedule confirmed after yesterday’s women’s matches were postponed.

Tournament officials shifted the women’s semi-finals to today to ensure player welfare, noting that the Solomon Islands team would have faced a turnaround of less than 24 hours, well below the 48-hour minimum rest period recommended under FIFA guidelines.

The revised fixtures will see PNG take on Solomon Islands in the first women’s semi-final at 11:45am, followed by Fiji meeting Vanuatu at 3pm.

The men’s semi-finals will run later in the evening, with Fiji facing hosts PNG at 6pm before Vanuatu meets Solomon Islands in the 8.45pm match.

All games will be played in Port Moresby as the competition moves into its decisive stages.

