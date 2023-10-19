Hardships drive Letava to greatness

Levati Kenny

In a heart-warming and inspiring narrative, Letava Kenny, affectionately known as ‘Whippy’ in Fiji, has triumphed over formidable obstacles as an athlete-mother on her journey towards basketball greatness.

Letava’s odyssey serves as a testament to her resilience and unwavering determination.

Kenny’s basketball career commenced in 2008 when Fiji made a significant impact at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Since then, she has shouldered the aspirations of her nation while simultaneously managing the demands of motherhood.

The pivotal moment in Letava’s life occurred when she became a teenage mother and departed for the United States to pursue her aspiration of becoming a professional player.

Upon her return to the court, she encountered new challenges, including the birth of her second child, who suffered a brain injury.

Nevertheless, Letava Kenny continued to shine on the basketball court. In 2022, she represented Fiji at the FIBA Women’s Melanesian Cup, facing heightened pressure but drawing strength from her family’s unwavering support.

Tragically, her father passed away shortly after the tournament, adding a new layer of complexity to her journey.

However, Letava’s determination and resilience remained unyielding.

In July 2023, at the age of 32, she realized her dream of playing professionally with the Tokomanawa Queens in the Aotearoa Tauihi League, despite being a full-time mother-of-two, wife, player, and co-captain.

This milestone serves as a testament to her extraordinary fortitude.

Letava Kenny’s narrative embodies empowerment, demonstrating that women can pursue their dreams even after starting families.

She continues to inspire both on and off the court, representing Fiji at the Pacific Games and showcasing to the world that no challenge is insurmountable.