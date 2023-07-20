Tourism sectors continues upward trend

Fiji’s tourism industry is witnessing a remarkable resurgence, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, states a string of positive developments at the Fiji Spartan Trifecta Event launch in Nadi.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Gavoka says the first half of this year has seen an impressive six consecutive months of year-on-year growth compared to 2019, marking a significant step towards economic recovery and revitalization of the tourism sector.

According to Gavoka, visitor numbers have defied expectations, growing by an encouraging 2.5 percent.

He says this progress represents an astonishing recovery rate of 102.5 percent, a testament to the indomitable spirit of Fiji’s tourism industry and its commitment to bouncing back stronger than ever before.