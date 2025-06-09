Tongan Fruit Fly detected in the Yasawas, BAF urges caution

[Photo: Supplied]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has confirmed the detection of species of Fruit Fly native to Tonga, in Fiji.

This marks the first official report of the pest in the country and BAF states this species of (Bactocera facialis) is exotic to Fiji.

The fruit fly was initially detected during a routine surveillance on Nanuya Island in the Yasawa Group and mass trapping have confirmed the presence of the pest on three additional nearby islands: Naukacuvu, Narara, and Vomo.

This pest poses serious threats to Fiji’s agricultural.

BAF states that this particular fruit fly species is attracted to a wide range of major hosts like breadfruit, mango, kavika, avocado, guava, chilies, capsicum and papaya.

Fiji already has several native fruit fly species that can cause similar damage to fruit, so the impacts described are not new or unique to this detection.

BAF and Ministry Agriculture and Waterways have immediately activated its Plant Pest Emergency Response Action to contain and manage the incursions.

Including not limited to Intensive trapping and field inspections to define the extent of the incursion.

Deployment of additional pheromone traps to control the male population of the fly.

BAF restricts the movement of the any fruits between the islands in Yasawa group and also bringing to the mainland Viti Levu.

These measures will prevent spreading of the fruit fly from its current detection site and making the biosecurity response effective.

Farmers and stakeholders are encouraged to report any suspicious crop damage and sightings.

BAF urges all travelers not to take any fruits from these infested islands to other parts of Fiji.

Farmers, stakeholders, and the general public are urged to be vigilant and report any suspected signs of fruit fly activity immediately to BAF or to the Ministry.

Suspected sightings should be reported to the BAF hotline on 𝟓𝟗𝟗𝟒, or through the nearest BAF or the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji Office.

