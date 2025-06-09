TLTB updates PM on land issues and reforms

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

The iTaukei Land Trust Board briefed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Cabinet on key developments, challenges, and strategic initiatives affecting land management and service delivery.

The briefing was led by TLTB Chief Executive Officer Solomone Nata, alongside members of the Board’s Executive Management and Senior Managers.

Discussions focused on current projects, operational highlights, and the legal and institutional challenges impacting the Board’s ability to serve landowners efficiently.

Updates included land reversion processes, Crown Grant and Native Grant claims, and progress on resolving outstanding historical land issues.

The Board also presented new business initiatives aimed at improving revenue generation and benefits for landowners.

A key area of focus was the review and proposed amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act and Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act (ALTA) to modernise legislation and reflect current realities.

Prime Minister Rabuka commended the TLTB for its ongoing efforts and emphasised the moral duty of the Board to serve all Fijians effectively.

Cabinet members present included the Ministers for Information, Lynda Tabuya, Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau; Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka; and Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.