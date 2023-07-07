Suva Market undergoes repair

The Suva City Council has recently introduced an extensive program aimed at repairing and maintaining the entire Suva Municipal Market.

The primary objective of this program is to ensure that the market facilities remain in optimal condition, thereby promoting the success of all the traders operating there.

During the inauguration of the Flower Vendors Facility in Suva, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa emphasized the significance of these efforts.

He revealed that over the past six months, the Council has made significant investments in various upgrade initiatives.

“These include the refurbishment of the roof covering along Usher Street and the farmers section, with an estimated investment of $510,000. Additionally, the juicy selling area has undergone a complete makeover, and this flower market area has been upgraded at a cost of nearly $30,000.”

The upgraded area now accommodates 36 vendors and features a newly designed structure that incorporates cross ventilation, ample natural lighting, and effective product display arrangements.

According to the Minister, these enhancements not only enhance the visual appeal of the section but also create a more pleasant and inviting experience for both vendors and customers alike.

Nalumisa stressed the importance of establishing a mutually beneficial relationship between the vendors and the SCC.