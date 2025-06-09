Students to learn life-saving lessons on drugs and HIV

Schools are intensifying drug and HIV awareness education to address increasing health and social risks among students, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has told Parliament.

He said the Ministry was integrating lessons on the dangers of drugs and HIV across primary and secondary school curricula to build awareness, promote responsible behaviour and improve health literacy.

Radrodro highlighted programs such as Future Leaders Fiji under the pathways to purpose initiative which use influential voices like rugby players, athletes, musicians and local personalities to deliver prevention messages that resonate with youth.

Article continues after advertisement

He said citizenship education now addresses glue sniffing, drugs, and HIV in Years 1, 4, 9 and 10 while family life and health education in Years 7, 12, and 13 covers sexually transmitted infections, safe relationships and strategies for prevention.

Science, biology and chemistry classes also teach the effects of alcohol, drugs and smoking.

The Minister added that language subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu and Vosavakaviti, include essays, debates and role plays to strengthen critical thinking and advocacy skills.

Early childhood education focuses on safety awareness, teaching young children to recognize and report unsafe situations.

Responding to a supplementary question on funding, Radrodro said a policy was in place to monitor and evaluate these programs, ensuring continuity despite a $33.8 million shortfall for teacher salary upgrades.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.