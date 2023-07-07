Students struggle with independent learning: TSLS

The majority of students who fall out of the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service assistance program find it hard to adjust to independent learning.

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal in a press conference yesterday highlighted that the government is yet to recover $160 million from 21,685 students who are either yet to graduate, have absconded from their studies, or are inactive.

Lal says many students are still struggling to transition from secondary school level to tertiary-level studies.

“They move from dependent learning to independent learning, and they’re not able to adjust to the self-regulated style of learning in the university. Also during COVID, human interaction was limited, so some students lost interest in continuing their studies.”

Lal says TSLS now provides generic learning support services to students in terms of counselling, support sessions, time management, assignment assistance, stress management, and examination preparation.