Spike in suicide cases worrisome

In Fiji, the troubling surge in suicides has reached a distressing level, with an average of one life lost every four days, according to Police.

Police has disclosed a worrisome figure of 92 reported cases of suicide between January and June this year, compared to 79 during the same period last year.

Lifeline Fiji Officer in Charge Jeremiah Merekula says this includes 52 completed suicides and 42 attempted suicides among individuals aged 13 and above.

“And people—a lot of agents—think that when they’re going through counselling, they’re weak. If we’re just being friends, that is something that we are not used to. But counselling actually is for people that it’s not for people that need help. Counselling is for people who are strong and who know that they need someone to talk to unload whatever they’re going through.”

Empower Pacific Counselor Inosi Kinikini expressed deep concern over the escalating suicidal trend, despite the organization’s tireless endeavours.

“So, like, suicide doesn’t matter what age or what background you’re from. Suicide affects everyone. So in terms of emotional support and what Empower Pacific can bring in terms of suicide, it’s very important to realize that we want people to know that there is always someone that they can talk to.”

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, mental health advocates are strongly emphasizing the importance of proactive measures to address mental health concerns promptly and prevent self-harm among the population.