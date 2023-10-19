RFMF Engineers CO conducts Operation Readiness Check

[Source: Supplied]

In a significant demonstration of commitment and preparedness, the Commanding Officer of the Engineers Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Semi Mocelutu, leads a comprehensive Operation Readiness Check (ORC) for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The event serves as an essential evaluation of the unit’s capabilities and readiness.

During his address, Lieutenant Colonel Mocelutu extends his gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the Unit for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices in carrying out their duties since the commencement of the year and the advent of the new fiscal year 2023.

The CO Engineers stresses the critical importance of job security, maintaining discipline, and efficiently accomplishing all tasks assigned by the Headquarters of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Headquarters of Land Force Command.

This emphasis on discipline and task completion underscores the Engineers Regiment’s dedication to serving the nation.

The parade concludes with a comprehensive brief on operational and administrative matters.

Following this, there was an inspection of the unit’s capabilities and readiness stores related to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

This meticulous evaluation ensures that the Engineers Regiment is well-prepared for a wide range of contingencies, including natural disasters and emergencies.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Operation Readiness Check culminated with a surprise belated birthday celebration for the Commanding Officer of the Engineers, organized by the Unit’s 2IC, Major I. CATAKA, and dedicated members of the Unit.

This special tribute aimed to express gratitude for Lieutenant Colonel Mocelutu’s years of steadfast and exceptional leadership in his role as the Commanding Officer.

The Engineers Unit continues to provide vital support to the RFMF Main Effort (ME) and offers valuable counsel to HQ LFC and HQ RFMF on engineer-related matters. This strategic input ensures that the RFMF’s operations and nation-building efforts are conducted seamlessly and effectively.

The Operation Readiness Check will persist throughout the week, extending its evaluation to the Western and Northern areas of operation.