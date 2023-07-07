Prioritize consumer protection says Council

Consumer Council Chief, Executive Seema Shandil.

In light of a recent incident resulting in the unfortunate loss of human life, the Consumer Council of Fiji is calling on all industries to focus on prioritizing and upholding the highest standards of consumer safety.

A 21-year-old woman died in a Ferris wheel incident at Fiji Showcase in Suva last week, while two remain admitted in hospital.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the incident has highlighted the need for rigorous adherence to Occupational Health and Safety regulations.

Shandil says while the Council acknowledges the investigation carried out by the National Occupational Health and Safety Service, we cannot shy away from the fact that an innocent life was lost due to a laxity of a few and non-adherence to consumer safety.

The CEO stresses that it is essential that the root causes be identified and addressed promptly to ensure the highest standards of consumer safety are maintained across the industry.

Shandil adds businesses and individuals alike must recognize the need to use safe equipment that is fit for purpose, and designed with consumer well-being in mind.

She stresses it is imperative for both the organizers and operators of such events to take every precautionary measure to protect the well-being of their patrons.